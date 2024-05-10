South Salem HS to launch weapons detection system pilot program

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem-Keizer Public Schools will soon launch a weapon detection systems pilot program at one of its schools.

On Thursday, SKPS informed families the program would begin at South Salem High School later this month.

Oregon State University 3D scanning project aims to preserve Silver Falls

The district first announced its plans to install weapon detectors in March, following a shooting at Bush’s Pasture Park near the Salem high school. The incident resulted in the death of one 16-year-old boy, and two others were hospitalized.

Nearly two months ago, SKPS held a meeting to explain how a weapons-detection program would work. Two vendors demonstrated their systems, and what would set them off, to families and staff.

The presentation focused on how the system would work with entry into the school, and during events. Community members also had an opportunity to ask questions.

Portland weekend events roundup: Winterhawks, Doggie Dash, St. Johns Bizarre and Unique Markets

According to the district, SSHS was chosen as the site for the pilot program because of its student population, the number of entrances and exits, and “the complexity of the school’s design.”

Although the district isn’t sure how much the system would cost, it estimates it would cost about $800,000.

If the pilot program is permanently implemented, the funding would come from a “restricted fund” that can’t be allocated toward other resources.

Possible record-breaking heat for Portland Friday

“The use of these systems, or any system within our schools is not a decision we take lightly,” an SKPS spokesperson said on the website. “This is why for the past year, we have focused on reviewing as much available research as we can. This has included visiting other districts with these systems in place to gain a better sense of the physical and psychological impact of their use.”

The district will seek feedback from “those directly interacting with the pilot program.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.