South Plainfield man sentenced to prison for embezzling millions from his employer

A Middlesex County man was sentenced to more than two years in prison for embezzling $2.37 million from his employer, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced.

Gerard Beauzile, 63, of South Plainfield, previously pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of wire fraud and was sentenced Wednesday to 27 months in prison, Sellinger announced.

From 2014 through 2020, Beauzile used his position as controller at a New York-based firm to embezzle the money by issuing 140 fraudulent checks to himself, which he then used for his own benefit, according to court documents.

Beauzile covered his tracks by entering the checks under various company vendor names instead of his own and falsifying vendor invoices and company bank statements, court documents say.

Beauzile also was sentenced to three years’ supervised release and ordered to repay the funds.

