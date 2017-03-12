‘South Park: The Fractured But Whole’ Preorders Refunded Again

Sony is once again refunding players who preordered Ubisoft’s upcoming RPG “South Park: The Fractured But Whole.” The move comes a month after it was announced that the publisher is delaying the game for a second time without a specific release date in mind.

Players, who patiently waited for the game ever since Ubisoft announced at E3 2016 that it was slated for a Dec. 6 debut that year, are discussing Sony’s refunding gesture on Reddit. User RayCharlizard was the one who opened a subreddit to disclose to other fans of the game that preorders are once again being refunded. On top of that, the Redditor divulged that players are losing access to “South Park: The Stick of Truth” as part of the refund.

For players who are worried about their progress and trophies in “South Park: The Stick of Truth,” RayCharlizard said they will be saved and retained until either Ubisoft releases the game separately, or when the publisher announces that “The Fractured But Whole” is again available for preorder.

Also, unlike the first refund that took place five months ago, players are not getting emails notifying them of the incident. Sony is just refunding preorders without asking players if they want to or not. Late last year, reports stated that those who preordered received an email telling them that they have been refunded for the transaction they made and offered an option to hold their order. However, preorders were still canceled and refunds were sent to those who did not respond to the email immediately.

Meanwhile, some players are thankful for the second refund. Reddit user Samcroreaper stated that he is thanking Sony for giving him an extra $30 for the two times his preorder got refunded. For each refund he was given $15 as part of the promotion. Another user with the handle Sw3Et is also happy that he already reached the platinum level of “Stick of Truth” prior the refund.

Refunding preorders appears to be happening in the U.S. only as of late. Players in other regions have yet to get their refunds on PSN. Many players in Canada are complaining online that their access to the game has been removed, but they have yet to receive their refunds.

“South Park: The Fractured But Whole” is in development on PS4, Xbox One and Windows PC. When Ubisoft announced that it is delaying the game for the second time, it justified its decision by saying that they want to ensure that the quality of the game meets the high expectations of fans. The RPG that’s based on the famous cartoon sitcom is now expected to launch sometime before April 2018, according to Polygon.

