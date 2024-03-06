South Oak Park fatal shooting suspect arrested by Sacramento police in Oakland

A man accused of gunning down a woman in a South Oak Park neighborhood and fleeing the scene in a vehicle was arrested by police and appeared in court Tuesday for his first appearance.

Avonte Teasely, 32, faces a murder charge enhanced by a firearm allegation after police said they arrested him in Oakland. He did not enter a plea Tuesday during his arraignment and is scheduled to appear in court again March 12, said Shelly Orio, a spokeswoman with the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers were called about 5:24 p.m. to the 3800 block of 14th Avenue for reports of a shooting and found a 33-year-old woman with at least one gunshot wound, according to The Sacramento Bee’s previous reporting. Archived radio dispatches said a suspect fled the scene with a passenger.

The victim later died at a hospital, police said, after suffering injuries in a residential neighborhood. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has not identified her but family members have told media outlets she was Lillie Jones.

Police declined to say if they were looking to make another arrest in connection with the slaying.