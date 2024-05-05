‘In the South, we do not have safe places for people to go’: Tales from Post-Roe America

A Texas man is taking legal action to investigate his ex-partner’s legal, out-of-state abortion - he and his lawyer have suggested they may try to sue for wrongful death and may pursue charges for anyone involved in “aiding or abetting” his ex’s abortion. This case illustrates the treacherous landscape of Post-Roe America for both pregnant people and healthcare providers who fear legal repercussions, especially in the South. “We have been told that to provide any resources or even info

View comments