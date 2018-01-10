After South-North talks, Seoul tries to chart slow-but-steady course

Ri Son-kwon, the head of the North Korean delegation that met with South Korean negotiators on Tuesday, wanted his counterparts to know that it’s been an unusually cold winter in the North. So cold, he told them, that rivers and mountains are frozen.

“But it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that inter-Korean relations have been frozen more than the cold weather,” he said in a rhetorical flourish. “However, regardless of how cold it is, the people’s hope for the improvement of the relations between the North and the South is like the water flowing under the frozen rivers.”

It didn’t take long for signs of a much-needed thaw to emerge from the meeting held in the border village of Panmunjom. The biggest breakthrough, the North’s decision to send a delegation to the Winter Olympics, was announced before noon. The day ended with the reopening of a military hotline between the two countries, an agreement to hold talks on easing military tensions – and an offer from the South to resume reunions for families caught on either side of the border, separated now for almost 70 years.

After months of rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula, the immediate outcomes of Tuesday's talks may seem starkly inadequate in comparison to the enormous challenge posed by the North’s rapidly advancing nuclear and missile programs. In the past year, Pyongyang has test-launched a series of ballistic missiles and conducted its sixth nuclear test, which it claimed was a hydrogen bomb; leader Kim Jong-un declared the program complete in his New Year's address.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has warned that North Korea would face harsher sanctions if it resumes weapons tests. But for now, he appears to be focused on incremental, unity-building moves – like the symbolically powerful reunions – to lay the foundation for better ties and tougher discussions.

“We must seek to realize the resolution of the North Korean nuclear issue while improving inter-Korean relations,” he said during a news conference in Seoul on Wednesday. “These two issues cannot be separated.”

'THE TIMING IS PERFECT'

The significance of North Korea's participation in the Winter Olympics, and in any future family reunions, is largely symbolic. South Korea hopes that the talks in Panmunjom will lead to broader negotiations, involving the United States, about how to end the North’s nuclear program. On Wednesday, Mr. Moon said he was willing to meet Mr. Kim under certain conditions to resolve the nuclear standoff.

Such a meeting, if one were to occur, is months if not years away. The North has so far ignored the South’s pleas to discuss the nuclear issue, warning that raising it could derail efforts to improve inter-Korean relations.

A more likely next step would be for the two sides to resume temporary family reunions for relatives in the North and South who have not seen each other since they were separated during the Korean War. For more than six decades, hundreds of thousands of family members have been forbidden to exchange letters, phone calls, or emails, much less meet. More than 60 percent of those in South Korea are now in their 80s or older. Time is not on their side.

Divided-family reunions have been a standard feature of negotiations between South and North Korea for decades. They’re a relatively low-hanging fruit loaded with symbolism about cooperation, forgiveness, and unity, says Scott Snyder, a senior fellow in Korean Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington.

“They can always go to [family reunions] when there is nothing else really available,” Mr. Snyder says. “Both sides recognize family reunions as a way to send a signal about the desire for a better relationship.”

The reunions of war-torn families are highly emotional affairs and are often viewed as an indicator of relations between the North and South. The last ones were held in 2015 at a mountain resort in southeastern North Korea. Hundreds of elderly Koreans from each country were allowed to meet their spouses, children, and parents on the other side of the border for three days in tightly-regimented, emotional events.

An estimated 18,800 Koreans have been allowed to participate in 19 face-to-face reunions since 1985, when the first ones were held. Of the more than 131,000 South Koreans who have registered for the gatherings over the last three decades, 72,300 have passed away and 59,000 are still waiting for their chance to attend.