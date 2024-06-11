South Milwaukee to explore funding options for the operation of the city's public library

While quelling rumors of an immediate library closure, the South Milwaukee Common Council approved spending up to $14,500 on a study to explore funding options for the South Milwaukee Public Library as the city struggles to find finances to maintain appropriate service levels.

Although council members said the library currently is not in danger of closing, library supporters filled the council chambers June 4 and lined the back wall to view and voice opinions on the funding study.

Yellow public comment cards were distributed among the citizens and stakeholders in the room and were quickly filled out and turned in.

In the end, the council approved funding the study by a 7-1 vote.

What options will the library study analyze?

The study will be conducted through the Wisconsin Policy Forum, a nonpartisan, independent statewide policy research organization, which has conducted previous studies for the city of South Milwaukee.

According to the project proposal sent by South Milwaukee City Administrator/Economic Development Director Patrick Brever, the study will analyze the following possibilities:

Covering needed capital improvements with grant funding and attempting to function with the operating budget allocated by the city

Renting out part of the library building but continuing to operate there

Downsizing the library's footprint and moving to senior center space at city hall

Holding an operational referendum that asks citizens to allow the city to exceed state-imposed property tax levy limits to appropriately fund SMPL

Closing the SMPL and pursuing a consolidated library with one or more other South Shore communities

Closing the SMPL entirely and paying an annual fee to the Milwaukee County Federated Library System to ensure access to other municipal libraries in Milwaukee County for South Milwaukee citizens

South Milwaukee Common Council members listen to city administrator and economic development director Patrick Brever at the council's June 4 meeting.

The council's comments

There were rumors in the community that the council would vote on closing the library at the June 4 meeting, but both council members and citizens emphasized that the vote was not going to be on the closure of SMPL but on whether to fund the study.

Alderwoman Peggy Clark said she was "really disturbed that the rumor got started that we were closing the library."

Alderman Tim Backes said the study should be viewed as part of the city's investment in the library.

"To me, approving a study, when we talk about investing in the future of the library and continuing services for years to come, this is the start of that investment," Backes said. "If there was no threat at all of library closure, we wouldn't be having this conversation right now."

Only Alderwoman Lisa Pieper opposed the motion to approve the study.

"All of these studies are just one thing at the end of the day: somebody else's opinion," said Pieper. "It seems like we keep throwing money out to figure out how we can save money."

Before the votes and council comments, numerous citizens made public comments, all in support of investing in a funding study.

The citizen comments

Interim director of SMPL Suzanna Schroeder took the podium to advocate for the many services the library offers, including the summer reading program that prevents the "summer slide" in students' reading skills.

"Literacy means more than reading," Schroeder said.

However, Schroeder said that she'd argue that the library doesn't need a previously discussed $180,000 for a new elevator in the building.

Milwaukee County Federated Library System Director Steve Heser also addressed the council, saying that at a system level, MCFLS is supportive of the study.

MCFLS manages CountyCat, the shared library automation system, and makes the resources of the 15 member libraries easily available to Milwaukee County residents, according to its website. The system administers a wide area network, offers PC and help desk support and provides delivery services so that materials may be exchanged between member libraries.

Resident Terrence Talley and his young daughter, Cecelia, spoke about their family's enjoyment of the library. Talley told the council and audience about how his 1 1/2-year-old daughter, not Cecelia, knows exactly where the children's section of the library is and runs there when they arrive. According to Talley, she showed her love of the library in her limited vocabulary saying, "Library mine."

For her part, Cecelia Talley said South Milwaukee should keep its library. "Lots of people like the library, because it helps us get out more," she said.

The study also had the backing of South Milwaukee School Board member Patrick Hintz, a former SMPL summer reading program participant, who told council members they're "going to be smart enough to vote for and pass this study."

The results of the study are anticipated in early 2025, according to the South Milwaukee Common Council.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: South Milwaukee officials approve study to explore funding for library