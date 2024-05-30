South Main Road bridge in Vineland down to 1 lane Thursday night

VINELAND — One lane of traffic on South Main Bridge over Route 55 is scheduled to close Thursday night into Friday morning and again Friday night into Saturday morning, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

But on the optimistic side, the department said, the project is so close to completion that a lane closing may not be needed Friday night.

The current plan is to close one lane on the bridge at 8 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday. It would close again on Friday night for the same period. Alternating traffic will be maintained overnight.

More: Bridge over Route 55 to be higher, safer after reconstruction

More: Another year, another 'pasta party' feeds the hungry

Spokeswoman Liz Galamba said the closure is necessary for restriping and to remove construction barriers so traffic flow can return to normal. Motorists are advised to slow down, use caution, and expect delays.

Galamba said traffic will be restored to normal, with 12-foot-wide travel lanes in each direction, by 6 a.m. Saturday, June 1.

However, the right shoulder, or northbound shoulder, will remain closed for about a week to complete a sidewalk upgrade.

Construction equipment operates from the Route 55 median as part of reconstruction of a bridge carrying South Main Road in Vineland into Millville. View is from Millville side. PHOTO: Jan. 18, 2024.

The bridge is coming out of an $8.1 million, federally funded replacement project that started with utility work in October 2022.

The bridge has replacement decks and a superstructure, including bridge parapets. Clearance beneath the bridge also is greater because the structure height has been increased from 14 feet 5 inches to 15 feet 3 inches.

Additionally, curb and sidewalks should improve pedestrian safety. Intelligent traffic signal upgrades also were made at the end of the Route 55 southbound exit ramp to Main Street to improve operational performance and safety at the intersection.

Main Street also is known as Cumberland County Route 555. The bridge is heavily used by drivers going to or from Millville.

The precise timing of the work may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT's traffic information website www.511nj.org for real-time travel information

NJDOT news also can be followed on X (Twitter) @NewJerseyDOT or on the NJDOT Facebook page.

Joe Smith is a N.E. Philly native transplanted to South Jersey 36 years ago, keeping an eye now on government in South Jersey. He is a former editor and current senior staff writer for The Daily Journal in Vineland, Courier-Post in Cherry Hill, and the Burlington County Times.

Have a tip? Support journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: S. Main Road over Rt. 55 has lane closed Thursday night, possibly Friday night