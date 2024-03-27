South Madison officials: I-READ 3 testing for second graders is paying off

Mar. 27—PENDLETON — Administrators at South Madison Community School Corp. aren't second guessing their decision to voluntarily give the I-READ 3 test to the district's second graders last year.

"I'm glad that we decided to go ahead and be part of that pilot," said Tony Candiano, principal at East Elementary School "After seeing our results, it's just reaffirmed that. It's helped us in a lot of ways."

According to Superintendent Mark Hall, about 60% of the district's second graders passed the test, results he said validate the decision and provide valuable insights for tailoring intervention programs to meet the needs of those students who are falling behind.

Hall, Candiano and others believe the district will be ahead of the curve if and when legislation mandating I-READ 3 testing for all second graders passes the Indiana General Assembly. Senate Bill 1 is currently being studied by the House Ways and Means Committee after passing the Senate.

Supporters of the legislation have said the bill would boost literacy rates, pointing to nearly 15,000 third graders who didn't meet reading proficiency standards in the state. The bill would require interventions, including summer school, for those students who don't pass the I-READ 3 test in second grade. If they again fail to pass the assessment during their third-grade spring testing window, they would have one more chance to pass it in the summer before being "retained" in the third grade.

The requirement would begin in the 2024-25 school year.

While he believes the early testing has benefited South Madison students, Hall said he harbors some concern that the bill could have unintended consequences if it becomes law.

"There's always got to be exceptions to those kinds of rules, because you're going to have to take into consideration students who have individual learning plans," he said. "There's all kinds of things that you're going to have to take into consideration.

"You also have to make sure that the test is actually measuring the skills you want and that it's a fair test," he added.

Candiano acknowledged that mandating earlier testing may also remove autonomy from local districts connected to decisions on reading materials and other factors.

"We're already doing a lot of intervention," he said. "Mandating (early testing), it takes away the discretion of the schools and, it might be fair to say, even parents. There are various needs for our students, and we try to meet them at their level."

