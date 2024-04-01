South Louisiana festivals named among nation's 10 best in USA TODAY Readers Choice Awards

Rougarou Fest has been rated one of the nation's 10 best cultural festivals in a nationwide competition. Two New Orleans festivals also made the list.

"We're super excited, and I think mostly it means we have to up our game," said Jonathan Foret, the festival's founder. "Because hopefully, with the national recognition, more people come and we have to make sure they understand why we are in the top 10. When folks get here, they want to see what makes us special from any other place in the world, and we plan on showing that."

Rougarou Fest took second place in the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for the 10 best Cultural Festivals in the United States. The Merrie Monarch Festival, held in Hilo, Hawaii, was first. The French quarter Festival and the National Fried Chicken Festival, both in News Orleans, also made the list.

A panel of industry experts nominated their favorite festivals, and editors selected the final nominees to be voted on by the public. Voting was open for four weeks from Feb. 19 through March 18.

Foret said his goal with the festival is to include aspects of the local culture into the festival to preserve them as a type of time capsule. As the area is battered by flooding and hurricanes, people move away. But Foret said he's seen those faces return for a good time.

If one day the Houma area is swallowed by the Gulf, Foret said, at least the local culture can go on and be shared.

"We are a coastal community, and we face such challenges here in southern Louisiana, from land loss, subsidence, and sea level rise, and hurricanes, and all those things that disrupt our way of life," he said. "The festival is a vehicle by which we can celebrate those traditions and preserve those traditions. Because of this last storm, we've seen a lot of migration from the southern portion of the parish, and while people have moved out of the parish, the festival has become a kind of homecoming to visit their friends and family during that time."

Named after the legendary bayou werewolf, the festival includes a parade, a costume contest, Cajun food and folklore discussions and exhibits. It is the main fundraising source for the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, an educational center for children to learn about south Louisiana ecology. Last year, the festival raised $219,502 for the center. Official figures place the number of attendees at more than 35,000, with a total economic impact for Terrebonne at more than $3 million.

Foret said this year's festival, set for Oct. 18-20, is significant because the number 13 is special in the rougarou lore. The rougarou notoriously cannot count past 12, so the number 13 is a lifeline to avoid the beast. It will compulsively count and recount, giving the would-be meal time to flee.

"The 13th year is pretty special for us because of the folklore tradition of the rougarou, like 13 pennies, or 13 objects," he said. "The rougarou can't count past 12, so you put 13 objects in front of you, and it saves you."

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Houma Rougarou Fest No. 2 USA TODAY 10 Best Cultural Festivals awards