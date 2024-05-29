South Laurel graduates 241

May 29—"Regardless of your story, you are here, you are accomplished and you are successful."

Those were the words of Laurel County School Superintendent Denise Griebel as she addressed the 2024 graduates during Saturday's commencement exercises at the Corbin Arena.

241 South Laurel High School seniors marched onto the floor at 10 a.m. for the ceremony which featured Griebel, SLHS Principal Dr. Jeremy Kidd, class members and musical selections from the SLHS Choir and SLHS band.

Clara Kathryn Collins lead the class in prayer, reminding them: "It's a new day for the Class of 2024. It's important that we look to our Heavenly Father in gratitude."

Lora Adams also addressed her fellow graduates, giving them some reminders of their past trials to achieve their diploma.

"Today marks the next chapter of our lives. We've all got a sense of purpose through all hard work," she said, thanking the teachers for their encouragement and helping students identify and reach their goals.

She ended with encouraging graduates to continuously seek success.

"Find your passion and go for it," she said.

Tess Little spoke about reaching the graduation ceremony, noting that she has a "tick" and that preparing a speech was "no small task."

"The world can be whatever you want it," she said, adding that caring about others and kindness. "If someone like me can get up here and give a speech, just think of what we can do. Congrats Class of 2024."

Kidd outlined the achievements of the Class of 2024, including seniors earning over $2 million in scholarships — above the KHEAA (Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority) money earned for grades and athletic scholarships. He added that the SLHS Class of 2024 had the following achievements:

— 50 Summa Cum Laude

— 23 Magna Cum Laude

— 44 Honors and Honors of Distinction

— 40 Work Ethic Seal

— two students joining the military: Marine and KY National Guard

The SLHS Band, soccer teams had numerous achievements including setting new school records, he said before ending with the school motto of "Do Your Job."

"Thank you for doing your job," he said.