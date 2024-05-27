South lane closed by tractor-trailer crash on I-81 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia Department of Transportation says there is currently a tractor-trailer accident on Interstate 81 South near mile marker 117.9 in Montgomery County.

The right southbound shoulder is currently closed. Drivers can expect delays until further notice.

WFXR News will continue to monitor the latest traffic-related updates as they become available.

