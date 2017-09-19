South Korea's Moon says pushing to guarantee safety at Pyeongchang Olympics

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday the country is pushing to ensure security at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympic Games amid the escalating standoff over North Korea's nuclear weapons programmes.

During a meeting in New York with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, Moon said that South Korea has always hosted global sports events successfully despite being technically at war with the North, according to a South Korean presidential official, and that a successful hosting of the Pyeongchang games would reassure the world of regional peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

South Korea had submitted a draft resolution for a global ceasefire to start just before the Games, which are due to take place on Feb. 9-25, 2018, the official said. The resolution will be put to a vote at the United Nations General Assembly on Nov. 13.

