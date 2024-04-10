South Korea votes for new parliament

South Koreans are voting for a new parliament, in what is widely seen as a midterm referendum on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s administration.

Mr Yoon still has three years left in office but his People Power Party (PPP) has struggled to achieve its agenda in a legislature dominated by the opposition Democratic Party.

Polls are mixed but analysts have suggested the opposition may retain their majority or even increase it.

Yoon is under pressure to address a number of issues including rising food prices, a rapidly aging population and an ongoing doctor’s strike.

In recent weeks of campaigning, he was criticised for seeming out of touch with voters' inflation woes. But the opposition has also faced similar criticism.

If the PPP fails to secure a strong representation, Mr Yoon could leave office with little to show for his time other than his foreign policy achievements.

His major success has been building up relations with Japan and the US to counter China and North Korea.

But that will have little bearing on this election. South Koreans will be voting in line with their wallets more than anything.

The president, whose approval rating has been falling for months, has also battled a series of political scandals since he was elected in March 2022.

A hot mic caught him swearing in September that year after a meeting with US President Joe Biden in New York. His wife Kim Keon Hee has been embroiled in a controversy for allegedly accepting a luxury bag gift.

Just last month, Mr Yoon drew criticism for being out of touch with the cost-of-living crisis during his visit to a grocery store in Seoul. He commented that a bundle of green onions priced at 875 won ($0.65) was "reasonable" while the item was temporarily discounted at the location he visited due to subsidies.

The usual retail price would have been between 3,000 won and 4,000 won.

The incident sparked a backlash, with farmers organising sit-in protests with bundles of green onions. The vegetable has also started appearing at the opposition Democratic Party's election rallies.

Voters will cast one ballot for their representatives in the National Assembly - and this counts for 254 seats in the 300-seat parliament. They also vote for a political party, which then allocates the share of the remaining 46 proportional representation seats to party members.

The capital Seoul alone accounts for 48 seats. The opposition Democratic Party took 41 in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

More than 30% of eligible voters had cast their ballot in early voting days last week.

The polling stations on Wednesday opened at 06:00 (21:00 GMT) and will close at 18:00 local time.