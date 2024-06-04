South Korea suspends military agreement with North Korea

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (C) speaks during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese Premier Li Qiang during a meeting on the sidelines of their trilateral summit at the guest house of the former presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, in Seoul. -/YNA POOL/dpa

South Korea's government has approved the suspension of an agreement with North Korea on détente measures, clearing the way for the resumption of all military activities along the heavily fortified border between the two countries.

All activities of its armed forces along the military demarcation line and on the north-western islands, which were restricted by the 2018 military agreement, would resume, Vice Defence Minister Cho Chang Rae said in Seoul on Tuesday.

The Cabinet and President Yoon Suk Yeol previously approved a motion to temporarily lift the agreement.

In September 2018, the two sides agreed a series of measures as part of a temporary rapprochement aimed at avoiding incidents along the heavily defended border.

There have been increasing tensions on the Korean peninsula over the past few months. South Korea recently warned North Korea of harsh countermeasures after balloons carrying refuse were sent over the border.

South Korea's military also accused its neighbour of jamming the GPS satellite navigation system in the border region.

Pyongyang described its balloons as a response to propaganda flyers sent over the border by South Korean organizations. It said on Sunday that it planned to halt the balloon campaign temporarily.