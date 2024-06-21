South Korea summons Russian ambassador over pact with Pyongyang

South Korea has lodged an official protest with Russia over its new partnership agreement with North Korea and demanded an immediate halt to military cooperation with Pyongyang.

Two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin visited North Korea, the foreign ministry on Friday summoned Moscow's ambassador in Seoul, Georgy Zinoviev.

Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Hong Kyun conveyed the government's readiness to take decisive action with the international community against any behaviour that threatens the people of South Korea, the ministry said.

North Korea has for decades been illegally developing nuclear weapons and missiles and is threatening to use them against its neighbour.

Any cooperation that directly or indirectly helps North Korea to expand its military capabilities is a violation of UN Security Council resolutions against Pyongyang, Kim was quoted as saying.

He also warned of negative consequences for Russian-South Korean relations, saying that "Russia should act responsibly."

Attempts to intimidate Russia were unacceptable, Zinoviev was quoted as saying by his embassy in a post on X after he was summoned.

The ambassador said that "cooperation between Russia and North Korea is not directed against any third country."

South Korea has already condemned Russia's agreement with North Korea on a comprehensive strategic partnership, signed by the sides in Pyongyang on Thursday. The treaty also provides for mutual assistance in the event of war.

In Seoul's view, the agreement also aims to strengthen military cooperation. South Korean National Security Advisor Chang Ho Jin indicated that his country could drop its previous refusal to supply weapons to Ukraine.

South Korea participates in international financial sanctions against Russia for its war against Ukraine. However, it does not export weapons to Ukraine after Putin threatened severe consequences for any South Korean arms deliveries there.