South Korea opposition set to win election

The Democratic Party in South Korea is set to strengthen its majority in parliament, with nearly all votes counted from Wednesday's election.

Together with its smaller ally, it is on course to win more than 170 of the 300 seats in the National Assembly.

But the liberal parties may fall just short of a two-thirds super majority.

The result is a blow to President Yoon Suk Yeol and leaves him weakened for the final three years of his one and only term.

By contrast the leader of the Democratic Party, Lee Jae-myung, who narrowly lost the presidential election to Mr Yoon in 2022, could be emboldened to make another run.