South Kitsap School Board president Jeffrey Wilson has resigned from his position ahead of Wednesday's regular board meeting.

Wilson, who was elected as South Kitsap's District 4 director in 2021, confirmed Tuesday evening that he submitted his letter of resignation to the board on March 27. He does not plan to attend Wednesday's meeting, which will be held at the district's administrative offices in Port Orchard starting at 5:30 p.m.

When reached by phone Monday evening, Wilson did not want to disclose the reasoning behind his resignation, but felt achieved several goals during his time as a director, including helping bring "peace and civility to the school board" and helping put a $271 million bond, which eventually failed, on the general election ballot last fall.

The agenda for Wednesday's meeting notes that remaining board members Kate Espy, Megan Higgins, Brian Pickard and Jay Villars are scheduled to elect a new president to replace Wilson. The board also plans to review the recommended timeline for filling Wilson's District 4 position: posting the vacancy on the district's website/newspapers/social media on April 25; receiving applications through May 31; reviewing applications in a regular board meeting and selecting finalists, if necessary, by June 5; holding a special meeting June 12 to interview applicants and select a new board member; install the new board member by June 18.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: South Kitsap school board president Jeffrey Wilson resigns