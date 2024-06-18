South Jordan Starbucks unionizes, becoming sixth in Utah to organize

A Starbucks logo is seen as members and supporters of Starbucks Workers United protest outside of a Starbucks store in Dupont Circle on Nov. 16, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Baristas at a South Jordan Starbucks store unanimously voted to unionize Monday night, after calling a union election along with 17 other cafés across the country.

With the 11-0 vote, the workers at the South Jordan Parkway location joined seven additional stores in California, Florida, Iowa, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Oregon and Pennsylvania, who voted to organize in the past several weeks. It is the sixth Starbucks in Utah to unionize, according to a news release.

“Our mission has always been to create a positive impact, both in our communities and for our partners. Within our union, we’re empowered to amplify our voices, uphold fairness, and drive meaningful change that uplifts everyone,” the South Jordan Organizing Committee said in a statement. “We encourage all workers to pursue unionizing, it’s so worth it!”

Starbucks workers started to organize across the country to gain protections on issues such as respect, living wages, racial and gender equity, and fair scheduling, according to the release.

Stores in Cottonwood Heights, South Salt Lake, Bountiful, Park City and Salt Lake City had also successfully voted to organize in the past. About 430 locations nationwide have unionized with Starbucks Workers United in the past three years.

Union representatives met in Atlanta last month to discuss reaching collective bargaining agreements for unionized stores. They’re scheduled to return to the negotiations later this month.

Starbucks agreed to begin discussions with the union to achieve collective bargaining agreements, Sara Kelly, executive vice president and chief partner officer for Starbucks, said in a message in February.

“There is a lot of work ahead, but this is an important, positive step. It is a clear demonstration of our intent to build a constructive relationship with Workers United in the interests of our partners,” Kelly wrote. “I want to acknowledge and appreciate the union’s willingness to do the same.”

The post South Jordan Starbucks unionizes, becoming sixth in Utah to organize appeared first on Utah News Dispatch.