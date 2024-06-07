South Jersey woman admits to killing her husband on Christmas

MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic County woman has admitted to fatally shooting her husband after a Christmas Day argument in 2022.

Marylue Wigglesworth, 53, told a judge that her husband, David, had assaulted her and threatened her with a gun that he kept in their bedroom, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Wigglesworth said she then used the gun to shoot her 57-year-old spouse.

Hamilton police arrived around 10:20 p.m. to find the husband dead at the couple's home on the 5200 block of Mays Landing-Somers Point Road.

David Wigglesworth was a union electrician and the father of a son, according to an obituary.

"David was proud of his participation in local politics and his extensive volunteer work," the obituary said.

Officers also saw "significant bruising" on Marylue Wigglesworth body, "consistent with being the victim of an assault," the prosecutor's office said.

Wigglesworth admitted guilt on June 4 to a charge of manslaughter.

She faces a recommended sentence of six years, with no parole eligibility for the first five years and one month, the prosecutor's office said.

An attorney for Wigglesworth could not be reached for comment.

Superior Court Judge Donna M. Taylor scheduled sentencing for Aug. 20.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

The defendant will be sentenced on August 20, 2024.This case was investigated by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit andthe Hamilton Township Police Departmen

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Marylue Wigglesworth admitted guilt to a charge of manslaughter