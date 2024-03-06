This South Jersey university could double its enrollment over the next 10 years

College enrollment numbers have been in decline for a long time nationwide. But that doesn’t seem to be the case at New Jersey’s Rowan University.

While national data shows college enrollment numbers going down by 15% between 2010 and 2021, Rowan anticipates its enrollment to almost double in the next 10 years, the university said in a statement Monday.

The public university enrolled 19,738 students for the fall 2023 semester, and they expect to enroll 38,500 students by 2033.

Projections foresee undergraduate enrollment growing from roughly 15,000 pupils to 26,000 and graduate enrollment ballooning from some 3,000 students to 10,500.

The great majority of growth is expected to come through online programs enrollment, the university said.

Growth is not new for this Glassboro-based school, which has been increasing its enrollment numbers consistently for the past two decades. Today's Rowan student body almost doubles the roughly 11,000 students the university had in 2010, according to state data.

The university is considered one of the fastest-growing schools in the country and it holds the fourth fastest-growing public doctoral institution nationwide. The university consists of a network of eight campuses offering over 170 degrees.

“Thanks to strategic thinking, visionary leadership from our Board of Trustees, state, donor and partner support, we’ve doubled enrollment over the past decade and have expanded our operations to eight campuses,” university president Ali Houshmand said in a statement.

Rowan University’s economic impact in New Jersey

Founded in 1923 as the Glassboro Normal School for teachers, and then later renamed Glassboro State College, the school gained national fame when industrialist Henry M. Rowan Jr. donated $100 million in 1992 in what was the largest single gift to a public college in history. Rowan, renamed in its benefactor's honor, began to thrive some 10 years ago when the school restructured to become a research-focused university.

“Approximately 10 years ago, the state took the bold step to reorganize parts of its higher education system, including designating Rowan as a comprehensive research university,” Chad Bruner, chairman at the university’s Board of Trustees, said in a statement.

Since 2013, Rowan has received $443 million in research grants from a range of sate and national sources such as the National Science Foundation, National Institutes of Health and the Department of Defense. These grants have facilitated the establishment of 23 research centers in healthcare, biotechnology, materials science, education and transportation, according to a recent study by Econsult Solutions, a Philadelphia-based economic consultant group.

The new Discovery Hall building at the Glassboro campus expands facilities for the School of Earth and Environment and the College of Science and Mathematics, one of the many capital projects the school has invested in recent years.

According to the study, last year Rowan University generated about $2.9 billion in economic impact in the state, doubling from about $1.53 billion in 2019.

Rowan’s nearly $3 billion impact in fiscal year 2023 is based on annual operations, research activity, capital investments, ancillary spending and alumni wage premium. The study also stated that every $1 that Rowan spends generates $12 in economic activity in New Jersey.

While the university has 4,100 employees, its day-to-day operation supports 14,700 full-time jobs.

For instance, in fiscal year 2023, the school invested $194 million in capital projects that supported some 1,000 full-time construction-related jobs, generating $6.3 million in tax revenue.

Rowan's investments have been successful and they promise for more, Bruner said. "Rowan is demonstrating that research can serve as a vital economic engine for our region and for our state,” he added.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Rowan University expects to double enrollment over next decade