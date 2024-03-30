South Jersey sheriff’s officers hurt at shooting range, reports say

WINSLOW TWP. - Several South Jersey sheriff’s officers were injured at a shooting range here Friday afternoon, according to published reports.

CBS3 reported Friday afternoon the officers were at the South Jersey Shooting Club when they were hit by ricochet.

All three were taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, 6ABC reported Friday evening.

The details of the incident were not yet clear late Friday night. No official statements have been made by county or local law enforcement.

It’s not clear what injuries the officers sustained.

The shooting club on Piney Hollow Road features five side-by-side shooting bays and can service dozens of shooters at once, according to the club’s website.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

