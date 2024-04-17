South Jersey man charged with stealing $9,300 of lottery tickets from Franklin store

FRANKLIN (Somerset) - A South Jersey man has been charged with stealing $9,300 of lottery tickets from an Easton Avenue convenience store.

Joseph Holman, 41, of, Willingboro, is facing charges of third-degree burglary, third-degree theft, fourth-degree criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools, and a disorderly persons offense, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said.

Holman allegedly broke the glass door to the store during the overnight hours of March 14, the prosecutor said.

An investigation by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Burglary Unit and the Franklin Township Police Department led to the identification of Holman as the suspect, according to McDonald.

Holman was charged at the Middlesex County Correctional Center in North Brunswick where he had been jailed since March 20 on an unrelated charge.

McDonald thanked detectives from the Middlesex Borough Police Department and members of the New Jersey Lottery Commission for their assistance with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Burglary Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

