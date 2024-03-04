South Jersey had record temps this weekend, but now it's back to rain

Last weekend brought record high temperatures to parts of South Jersey, but this week calls for rain, rain and more rain.

The National Weather Service posted to X, formerly Twitter, over the weekend that a record temp of 69 degrees was tied at the Atlantic City International Airport. This data for 2024 matches that of decades ago, from March 3, 1967.

A record high of 69 degrees was tied at the Atlantic City International Airport today, matching the reading from this date in 1967. Records at that site go back 81 years to 1943, when it was a Naval Air Station. — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) March 3, 2024

But, while it will still be fairly warm out this week, forecasters are calling for some persistent rain.

More: The battleship isn't going to Philly ... first

What's the weather in South Jersey this week?

The NWS is tracking some sporadic storm systems throughout the region this week.

This week will bring patchy fog and cloudy skies in addition to chances of rain showers.

An unsettled weather pattern will take place this week with at least three rounds of rain in the forecast. Monday night and Tuesday morning, Wednesday PM, then again Saturday. Temperatures are forecast to remain on the milder side. #pawx #mdwx #dewx #njwx pic.twitter.com/ALnpmqihz4 — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) March 3, 2024

Breezy, mild temperatures will persist as the system travels through the area. Highs in the 50s can be expected.

The heaviest rain is expected to occur Monday through Wednesday before tapering off, but chances of precipitation will continue in areas of South Jersey into the weekend.

Kaitlyn McCormick writes about trending issues and community news across South Jersey for the Courier-Post, The Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times. If you have a story she should tell, email her at kmccormick@gannett.com. And subscribe to stay up to date on the news you need.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: What's the weather in South Jersey this week? Rain, fog and mild temps