South Jersey gets off to a brisk start on Monday, April 22, but warm-up on the way

South Jersey residents will start the workweek on Monday, April 22, with a brisk morning, but daylong sun should warm things up nicely by the afternoon.

Weather in South Jersey

Temperatures should wind up being a tick or so above average in South Jersey on Monday, said Paul Fitzsimmons, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

"We're looking at mainly sunny conditions, with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s," Fitzsimmons said. "It will definitely be warmer than what we saw on Sunday."

The seasonal high for the Delaware Valley is roughly 63 degrees.

The National Weather Service's morning forecast alert on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, offered a few additional details about Monday's weather:

After a mostly cloudy and unseasonably cool day on Sunday, the work-week will start off mostly sunny. It'll turn out to be a milder day as well, after some very frosty temperatures for much of our region this morning. #pawx #dewx #njwx #mdwx pic.twitter.com/UQl7Td5XLe — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) April 22, 2024

South Jersey forecast

Fitzsimmons said the sunny and slightly warm conditions will last at least through Tuesday.

"The warming trend should continue through Tuesday, when it will be fairly sunny, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s," Fitzsimmons said. "And then, on Tuesday night into Wednesday is the next chance that we'll see some showers.

"And right now, that doesn't look to be anything significant," Fitzsimmons added. "Wednesday stays fairly mild, then cools off heading into Thursday. Temperatures look to go back up on Friday, into the mid 60s."

Winds will not be a concern on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service's 7-day forecast for South Jersey, as a mild southern breeze is expected to flow through the Delaware Valley.

The window for showers on Wednesday is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., meaning rush hour commuters may have to be extra vigilant Wednesday morning. The weather service is anticipating wind gusts of 30 mph throughout the day on Wednesday.

Wednesday's high in South Jersey should reach the upper 60s.

As things stand, patchy frost is again expected Thursday morning, but otherwise, Thursday is shaping up to be a mostly sunny day with a high near 60 degrees.

The national Weather Service forecasts a brisk morning for Monday, April 22, but sunny conditions should help temperatures surpass seasonal norms.

