South Hills police departments conducting DUI, aggressive driving patrols

The Mt Lebanon Police Department is alerting drivers to two special details planned in the South Hills.

On Facebook, the Mt Lebanon police say a roving DUI patrol involving multiple police departments began this weekend. The point of this patrol is to deter, detect and arrest impaired drivers.

Starting next week, the department is joining in on an aggressive driving detail that goes through the end of April. During this operation, additional officers will be on the road monitoring traffic for signs of aggressive driving, like speeding, weaving and tailgating.

Both initiatives are funded through grants.

