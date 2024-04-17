South Gloucestershire residents face £300 fine for using log burner

The council said the policy was not a blanket ban on domestic solid fuel, fires or stoves [Getty Images]

People who use log burners to heat their homes could face new fines of up to £300.

South Gloucestershire Council has approved the introduction of financial penalties in the district's smoke control area.

The council said its aim is to improve air quality by reducing harmful pollution emitted from burning wood which can cause health problems.

It insisted it was not a blanket ban on domestic solid fuel, fires or stoves.

Labour councillor Sean Rhodes said steps to reduce harmful emissions "should be welcomed".

"The negative impact of small particulates on public health is well documented," he added.

Councillor Louise Harris said: "As with all things in life it's a question of balance and with this policy we are trying to do that taking into account air quality issues.

"The key thing is the extra support for energy advice for people who might be affected by it," added Ms Harris, the Liberal Democrat cabinet member for climate and nature emergency.

The move follows a similar decision by Bristol City Council in September 2023 but leaders later branded the policy a "bit of a joke" and "lacking teeth" because the government had provided no money for enforcement.

A report to South Gloucestershire Council cabinet on 15 April said the policy was aimed at ensuring fuels and devices are used more efficiently.

It explained smoke from outdoor burning, such as barbecues and bonfires, was not covered by smoke control area rules.

Residents found breaking the rules will receive three warnings before being fined £175 for a first offence and £300 if it happens again.

