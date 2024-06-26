South Fulton police asking for public’s help to find murder suspect

Police in South Fulton are asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of murder.

The department issued a “Be On The Lookout” notice for Antoine Carmichael, 49, on Tuesday.

They say he also goes by the names “Peanut”, Terrence Brown, and Antwan Smith.

Carmichael stands five feet, nine inches tall, weighs 158 lbs., is bald, and has brown eyes.

Police say he is charged with murder, aggravated assault, and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

If you know where he is, call the South Fulton Police Department or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

Anonymous tipsters are eligible of a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

