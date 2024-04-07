South Fulton police ask public to help identify Econo Lodge shooting suspect

The South Fulton Police Department is working to identify a suspect in a shooting on Friday night at a motel and is asking the public for help.

According to the SFPD, officers were called to the Econo Lodge on Shirley Drive in response to a report of someone being shot.

Police arrived to investigate and learned the victim “was approached by multiple males” before one of them struggled with the victim, then shot him.

South Fulton officers released a surveillance photo of the suspect and are asking the public to help them identify the man.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the South Fulton Police Department.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta’s tip line at 404-577-8477.

Anyone who is able to give information about the case that may help lead to an arrest could get up to a $2,000 reward, according to SFPD.

