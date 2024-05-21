South Fulton lawn company owner says all of his equipment was stolen in broad daylight

A lawn company owner in South Fulton has all of its equipment stolen by thieves in the middle of the day.

Now, they are warning others to protect themselves.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Candace McCowan was live on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. where she spoke with the owner.

“I’m sure they were watching me that’s really what’s disturbing about it,” said Whitney Nash about the theft at his South Fulton home last week.

Nash left his house last Tuesday morning to run to Walmart. Minutes later, his cameras captured a truck pulling into his driveway.

“They came and two and a half minutes later it was gone. When I look back at the cameras everybody is riding by, they see it but they don’t know it’s a crime being committed at the time,” said Whitney.

Video from his home shows his trailer full of his equipment being pulled away by two men on a truck.

TRENDING STORIES:

Whitney returned from Walmart to find his trailer gone.

He traced the stolen trailer to cameras down the street, saw which way the thieves turned, and even spotted what he believes was a second lookout car...all in hopes of getting a glimpse of the license plate.

But he’s also concerned about his business disappearing like his equipment.

“I got to recoup that equipment immediately to try and save my clients. So that’s really what’s most important right now,” said Nash.

Nash, who said he donates his service to some elderly residents, says his insurance is only covering a small portion of the losses.

He’s now raising money with a GoFundMe.

Last week, a landscaper in DeKalb County said his equipment was also stolen. It happened at his home in Decatur. Other instances happened in Gwinnett County and in Carroll County.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: