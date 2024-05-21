South Fort Myers High School Class of 2024 graduates; see festivities in dozens of photos

South Fort Myers High School Class of 2024 graduated Monday, May 20, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena at Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers.

The approximately 390 seniors at the high school were among 6,000 Lee County School District students graduating this year.

The school was founded in 2005.

The school's mascot is the Wolfpack, and colors are red, black and white.

South Fort Myers High School is off of Plantation Road in south Fort Myers.

See dozens of photos of their ceremony and celebration from Monday night:

