South Fork Fire, Salt Fire update: Crews advancing along blazes, but progress is slow

The past week has been marked by disaster for people in and around Ruidoso, New Mexico.

The South Fork and Salt fires were set off earlier this week — the South Fork fire was reported shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday, June 17, and the Salt fire was reported later that same afternoon.

Originating on the Mescalero Apache, the two blazes have burned just over 24,000 acres in the area so far. With more than 1,000 fire, emergency, and law enforcement personnel on the ground, the fires remain at 0% containment despite wet and cloudy conditions that have slowed the spread of the infernos.

The South Fork Fire and the Salt Fire showed how devastating summer fire season can be in New Mexico. While wildfire crews experienced some wins fighting the fires, the intense blazes caused disasters damage that has kept Ruidoso and Ruidoso Downs, N.M. under evacuation orders. Flames from the South Fork Fire reduced this vehicle to ashes.

To date, two deaths have been reported as a result of the blazes and around 1,400 structures have been destroyed. Evacuation orders remain in effect in Ruidoso and Ruidoso Downs.

Devastating damage caused by the fires has left the resort communities to limp along in what normally would have been a busy summer weekend for residents and tourists.

During a briefing Thursday, officials reported that the precipitation that moved into the area Wednesday slowed the momentum of the fires, while the thick canopy of cloud cover left the area cooler and allowed crews to start entering the area and hit hotspots around structures.

While officials had expressed optimism that the shift in weather would aid crews in lowering the containment level, by Friday afternoon, it was still at 0%.

South Fork Fire, Salt Fire update

An operational update posted online Friday by Southwest Area Incident Management Team #5, which has been at the helm of the response effort, said teams were making progress on both fires.

Brandon Glenn, operations section chief for Team #5, said the northern edge of the Salt fire around Highway 70 is already "looking really good."

Wildfire crews continued to cut and maintain fire lines around the South Fork Fire and the Salt Fires. Hot shot firefighters are shown here working at the South Fork Fire's edge earlier in the week in Ruidoso, N.M.

"That's all secured as of now," he said. "That's really looking good. (Crews are) feeling confident about this."

Glenn reported that the majority of work on Friday took place around the Salt fire, along the northern and southern sides of the blaze, where crews were mopping up and securing various areas.

When it comes to the South Fork fire, crews focused on the northeast ridge of the fire, along Ski Run Road, mopping up around structures and working to secure the area up to Highway 48. But steep country and heat slowed their efforts, Glenn said, so they returned to the area Friday.

In the areas around Eagle and Cedar creeks, several structures showed evidence of nearby burning, so crews are working those areas and assisting utilities in accessing the area to restore service.

More: Ruidoso fires: Horse trainers optimistic racing will start again at Ruidoso Downs racetrack

Dozer lines and hand lines were established on the northern edge of Ruidoso and in the Flume Canyon region, where crews continued working Friday to secure that area.

Current conditions for Ruidoso fires

An update posted Friday on InciWeb, a government website tracking wildfires, showed that the situation remains dire for people in and around the two fires.

Utility services, including electricity, water, internet and phones, remain down in the South Fork and Salt areas, straining — if not completely eliminating — communications in the area. Officials reported Thursday that mobile units had been deployed to provide internet service in the area, but it's unclear how effective those units have been.

A stone religious statue remained standing at a home site after the South Fork FIre ravaged this neighborhood in the mountain resort community of Ruidoso, N.M. This photo was taken June 19, 2024.

Mandatory evacuation orders remain in effect for both areas and several roads and trails remain closed, including Highway 48 and Highway 70 at Apache Summit. The official evacuation route is Highway 70 to Roswell.

And while crews are celebrating the cooler, wetter weather that has aided their efforts, the report notes that thunderstorms expected in the area could cause flash flooding and debris flow, which will be especially dangerous in the face of thousands of acres of burned and broken timber.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Ruidoso fire update: Utilities down, evacuations sill in place