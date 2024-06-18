South Fork Fire reaches nearly 14,000 acres, advances on Village of Ruidoso

A screenshot of a webcam showing downtown Ruidoso around 8:30 p.m. on Monday as the fire looms and drivers flee. (Photo Courtesy Village of Ruidoso)

The following areas are currently under evacuation orders:

Upper Canyon

Brady Canyon

Ponderosa Heights

Alpine Village

Cedar Creek

Lower Eagle Creek

Alto Lakes

Sonterra 1, 2 and 3

All of Alto All the Way to the Outlaw Golf Course

West Gavilan

Sun Valley

Sierra Vista

Villa Madonna

Ski Run Road

All West of Hwy 48

All of Gavilan Canyon Road From Hwy 48 to McDonalds

Detailed evacuation and shelter information is available on the Village of Ruidoso’s website here.

The South Fork Fire in southeastern New Mexico has covered an area more than 21 square miles, according to the latest estimates, causing frenzied evacuations of the picturesque Village of Ruidoso and surrounding areas.

The fire, one of two burning near the village of about 8,000, was first reported around 9 a.m. Monday and quickly grew to nearly 14,000 acres in about 13 hours, according to maps from the National Interagency Fire Center.

The Salt Fire, about five miles southeast of the South Fork Fire, covers an area 4,900 acres, or about 7.5 miles.

Both fires are 0% contained, according to the latest updates. No cause has been determined yet, according to state forestry spokesperson George Ducker.

It’s not clear yet how many structures have been burned in the fire, according to a state forestry spokesperson, though some are “under threat,” Ducker said. The latest maps of the fire show hundreds of structures within the fire’s perimeter as it encroaches into the center of the town.

The unincorporated village of Alto, north of Ruidoso, also is squarely in the fire’s path, according to the latest perimeter maps, which are compiled with the help of infrared imagery captured by plane or satellite.

Fire conditions are expected to continue Tuesday, with high temperatures of 86 degrees and winds from the southwest between 5 and 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Today, an incident management team has taken charge of the fire. Updates are being posted on this Lincoln County website, and a state of emergency has been declared, allowing more state resources to be made available.

The fire has forced thousands to flee their homes and prompted the closure of several important highways, including NM 220 from mile marker 0 to mile marker 9 and US 70 from mile marker 245 to mile marker 258, according to NMRoads.com.

The village and surrounding communities, including the Mescalero Apache Tribe, is well-known for winter skiing, horse racing and summer recreation, often drawing tourists throughout the year.

With the Salt Fire and the South Fork Fire, there have been three fires burning thousands of acres in the Ruidoso area this year. The Blue 2 Fire in the White Pines Wilderness, about 7 miles northeast of the village, burned about 7,500 acres and was 92% contained as of June 12.

Ruidoso also suffered from the McBride Fire in 2022, a major fire that resulted in the deaths of two people and burned more than 6,100 acres.

The post South Fork Fire reaches nearly 14,000 acres, advances on Village of Ruidoso appeared first on Source New Mexico.