South Fork Fire nearly triples in size overnight as Ruidoso is evacuated

Nearly 19,000 acres of the Lincoln National Forest burned in two wildfires around the Village of Ruidoso as of early Tuesday morning, according to Village officials.

The South Fork Fire scorched 13,921 acres and the Salt Fire burned 4,876 acres, read a post on the Village of Ruidoso Facebook page. Zero containment was listed on both blazes.

The South Fork Fire was discovered at 9 a.m., Monday, on Mescalero Tribal Land, U.S. Forest Service land and within areas surrounding Ruidoso, according to a press release from the New Mexico State Forestry Division. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Oak Heart Construction in Ruidoso posted this photo to its Facebook page around 6:45 Monday, June 17, with this comnent "Lincoln County is in our prayers! We are blessed to work fulltime in this community. We pray for our customers, our Ruidoso crew, & everyone being affected by this blaze."

The Salt Fire was burning on the Mescalero Apache Reservation in Otero County as evacuations were in place for areas around the Reservation and the Village of Ruidoso.

An Emergency Operations Center (EOC) for the Ruidoso Fire Department was relocated to the Lincoln County Courthouse in Ruidoso and new phone new numbers are in place.

The numbers are: 575-937-7785,575-973-5604 and 575-973-8977, noted the Village of Ruidoso Facebook page.

Evacuation Centers set up

Residents from the Village of Ruidoso can go to various shelters in Roswell, including, Eastetn New Mexico University at Roswell’s Gymnasium at 52 B University Boulevard, Church on the Move at 901 West Brasher Road, The Godfrey Center at New Mexico Military Institute 101 West College, New Mexico Dream Center 2700 West Second, the Roswell Convention Center at 900 North Main. Large animals and recreational vehicles may set up at the Eastern New Mexico State Fairgrounds at 2500 Southeast Main.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said her administration was working closely with local first responders, along with Tribal and federal officials to mitigate the fire and support displaced residents.

“My administration is in close contact with state, tribal and federal officials about the status of these fast-moving fires, and we are quickly deploying as many resources as possible to protect people and property," read a statement from the governor.

"I strongly urge residents of Ruidoso and the surrounding areas to remain calm and heed official instructions to help minimize risk."

New Mexico Reps. Jim Townsend (R-55) of Artesia, Harlan Vincent (R-56) of Ruidoso Downs and Candy Spence Ezzell (R-58) of Roswell issued a joint statement Monday night thanking responders to the blaze.

"We want to express our appreciation and thanks to all of the first responders who are working to contain the South Fork fire,” read the statement. "These situations can become extremely dangerous very quickly and require everyone to work together to ensure the safety of the entire community. We are proud to note that the efforts of these First Responders are having a significant impact in helping to limit fire damage."

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: South Fork Fire nearly triples in size overnight, Ruidoso evacuated