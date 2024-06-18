South Fork fire grows to 14,000 acres as evacuation of Ruidoso continues. State Police closes entry to village.

Jun. 18—Residents of Ruidoso remained under an evacuation order Tuesday morning, as wildfires continued to threaten property and buildings in the southern New Mexico town of 8,000.

The South Fork Fire had consumed nearly 14,000 acres and fire crews had been unable to achieve any containment, according to a New Mexico State Forestry Division news release. Zero containment also was reported for the nearby Salt Fire, which had burned nearly 4,900 acres.

The forestry division said wildfire crews worked overnight to halt the fires' spread and described the blazes' advance as "creeping." The South Fork Fire had burned 500 structures, with more threatened.

Weather conditions today are expected to be similar to Monday's, with high temperatures in the high 80s and humidity hovering around 15% in the South Fork area, according to the forestry division. Additionally, winds were expected to be 5-15 mph, making for "critical fire weather," the division's news release said. in 15-20 mph with humidity in the single digits.

On Monday "fire growth was rapid with extreme fire behavior and long-range spotting and intense heat with plume domination may occur (Tuesday) afternoon and evening," the release said.

The Red Cross had reported 270 individuals checked in at shelters in Roswell, and 120 in Capitan, according to the forestry division.

The Salt Fire is about 20 miles away on the Mescalero Reservation, where temperatures were expected to reach the mid-70s with 15% humidity and winds from the north at 9 mph. Forestry officials reported that the fire's advance had slowed overnight.

Tuesday morning, municipal and forestry officials were asking people who had evacuated to remain out of the village. Roads into Ruidoso were closed and New Mexico State Police had set up roadblocks to prohibit entry into the village.

New Mexico State Forestry Division spokesman George Ducker said Monday night about 5,000 people had evacuated as of 9 p.m. after two fires burned over 3,000 acres in the Ruidoso area, "and it's not going to stop because night is falling."

He said humidity typically picks up at night, but that would not be the case Monday night. Instead, it was expected to remain dry and windy, which is "not good."

The only evacuation route is on Sudderth to Highway 70 out to Roswell, according to the village. New Mexico Highway 48 is closed from Highway 220 to Swiss Chalet, according to Lincoln County.

The South Fork Fire is located on Mescalero Apache land along the Rio Ruidoso. The fire has since moved on to U.S. Forest Service and private lands.

Ducker could not confirm if there were any injuries. He said that structures have burned, though he was unsure of the amount or types of structures.

"Everything is moving so fast," Ducker said.

PNM announced on X that at the request of first responders it turned off power in parts of Ruidoso, which has affected about 780 customers.

Ducker said the Salt Fire started at about 2:20 p.m. Approximately 2,000 acres have burned, causing people in Apache Summit to evacuate.

The two fires were close to one another, "but they are not that close," Ducker said.

The cause of the fires are under investigation.

According to a Village of Ruidoso Facebook post, an evacuation center at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell is available at the gym. People with livestock and recreational vehicles can head to the Eastern New Mexico state fairgrounds at 2500 SE Main St. in Roswell.

The Mescalero Apache announced on its Facebook page that there is an evacuation center at Inn of the Mountain Gods Convention Center. The Mescalero Apache Tribe has declared a state of emergency on the reservation in response to the fires.

Rep. Harlan Vincent, R-Lincoln and Otero, said he is requesting Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declare an emergency due to the fires.

"The South Fork Fire has expanded at a rapid pace this afternoon and has displaced all of Ruidoso's residents," he said in a statement. "Currently, Ruidoso's residents, including myself and my family, are currently scrambling to leave the village.

"I'm calling on the governor to declare an emergency immediately, so the federal government can support the village.

"To all of our fire crews and first responders, thank you for your bravery and commitment. I strongly urge everyone to follow their instructions during this time. I will continue to monitor this situation and work with our state and federal partners in any way I can."

The Bureau of Indian Affairs, Mescalero Apache Fire Rescue, U.S. Forest Service and multiple aviation assets are assisting with the fires. A complex incident management team will be taking over the South Fork Fire on Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.