South Fork Fire continues to burn near Ruidoso. Here's what the fire looks like in NM

The South Fork Fire and Salt Fire are active wildfires that were discovered on Monday, June 17, on the Mescalero Reservation west of the Village of Ruidoso.

The two fires now span across Mescalero, Otero, and Lincoln Counties. Evacuation orders are in effect.

South Fork Fire: 13,921 acres; containment: 0%.

Salt Fire: 4,876 acres; containment: 0%.

Last updated: 7:31 a.m.

Fire Horror In New Mexico: The entire town of Ruidoso, New Mexico, nearly 8,000 people were evacuated.

The South Fork, Salt, and Penn Scott Fires have turned into this town’s worst nightmare. #Wildfire #NewMexico pic.twitter.com/pFelMXoGeh — John Cremeans USA (@JohnCremeansUSA) June 18, 2024

Apocalyptic forest fires are engulfing increasingly large areas in the southern United States



The video shows a forest fire in New Mexico, where the complete mandatory evacuation of the village of Ruidoso, with a population of eight thousand, began yesterday evening. pic.twitter.com/3izKm0pzgG — S p r i n t e r F a m i l y (@SprinterFamily) June 18, 2024

Smoke from the South Fork Fire covers the sun, casting an orange light across the Lincoln National Forest at Cedar Creek, in Ruidoso, New Mexico, U.S. June 17, 2024. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee Beal

Smoke rises from a wildfire in Ruidoso, New Mexico, U.S., June 17, 2024, in this picture obtained from social media. Pamela L. Bonner/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Smoke from the South Fork Fire covers the sun, casting an orange light across the Lincoln National Forest at Cedar Creek in Ruidoso, New Mexico, U.S. June 17, 2024. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee Beal

Smoke plumes from the South Fork Fire rise above the tree line as the fire progresses from the Mescalero Apache Indian Reservation to the Lincoln National Forest causing mandatory evacuations in Ruidoso, New Mexico, U.S. June 17, 2024. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee Beal TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Smoke plumes from the South Fork Fire that caused mandatory evacuations in Ruidoso, New Mexico, are seen from the evacuation route in Roswell, New Mexico, U.S. June 17, 2024. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee Beal

New Mexico fire map

