South Fork Fire continues to burn near Ruidoso. Here's what the fire looks like in NM
The South Fork Fire and Salt Fire are active wildfires that were discovered on Monday, June 17, on the Mescalero Reservation west of the Village of Ruidoso.
The two fires now span across Mescalero, Otero, and Lincoln Counties. Evacuation orders are in effect.
South Fork Fire: 13,921 acres; containment: 0%.
Salt Fire: 4,876 acres; containment: 0%.
Last updated: 7:31 a.m.
Fire Horror In New Mexico: The entire town of Ruidoso, New Mexico, nearly 8,000 people were evacuated.
The South Fork, Salt, and Penn Scott Fires have turned into this town’s worst nightmare. #Wildfire #NewMexico pic.twitter.com/pFelMXoGeh
— John Cremeans USA (@JohnCremeansUSA) June 18, 2024
Apocalyptic forest fires are engulfing increasingly large areas in the southern United States
The video shows a forest fire in New Mexico, where the complete mandatory evacuation of the village of Ruidoso, with a population of eight thousand, began yesterday evening. pic.twitter.com/3izKm0pzgG
— S p r i n t e r F a m i l y (@SprinterFamily) June 18, 2024
New Mexico fire map
This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Ruidoso fire: See photos, videos from South Fork Fire in New Mexico