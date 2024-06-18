South Fork Fire continues to burn near Ruidoso. Here's what the fire looks like in NM

Aaron A. Bedoya, El Paso Times
The South Fork Fire and Salt Fire are active wildfires that were discovered on Monday, June 17, on the Mescalero Reservation west of the Village of Ruidoso.

The two fires now span across Mescalero, Otero, and Lincoln Counties. Evacuation orders are in effect.

South Fork Fire: 13,921 acres; containment: 0%.

Salt Fire: 4,876 acres; containment: 0%.

Last updated: 7:31 a.m.

Smoke from the South Fork Fire covers the sun, casting an orange light across the Lincoln National Forest at Cedar Creek, in Ruidoso, New Mexico, U.S. June 17, 2024. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee Beal
Smoke rises from a wildfire in Ruidoso, New Mexico, U.S., June 17, 2024, in this picture obtained from social media. Pamela L. Bonner/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Smoke from the South Fork Fire covers the sun, casting an orange light across the Lincoln National Forest at Cedar Creek in Ruidoso, New Mexico, U.S. June 17, 2024. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee Beal
Smoke plumes from the South Fork Fire rise above the tree line as the fire progresses from the Mescalero Apache Indian Reservation to the Lincoln National Forest causing mandatory evacuations in Ruidoso, New Mexico, U.S. June 17, 2024. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee Beal TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Smoke plumes from the South Fork Fire that caused mandatory evacuations in Ruidoso, New Mexico, are seen from the evacuation route in Roswell, New Mexico, U.S. June 17, 2024. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee Beal
New Mexico fire map

