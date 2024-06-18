South Fork Fire burns estimated 500 structures in Ruidoso area

Jun. 18—Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a state of emergency in Lincoln County and the Mescalero Apache Reservation and deployed New Mexico National Guard troops to the area as two wildfires continued to burn out of control.

As many as 500 structures may be damaged or destroyed in the village of Ruidoso by the South Fork Fire, which by Tuesday morning had reached nearly 14,000 acres, according to the State Forestry Division.

The fire, which started on the Mescalero Apache Reservation, forced thousands of people to flee their homes Monday evening.

Meanwhile, a second fire in the area, the Salt Fire, has reached nearly 5,000 acres, according to an update posted early Tuesday on the village of Ruidoso's website.

The governor's declaration unlocks extra funding and resources to manage the crisis, the Governor's Office said in a news release.

"The magnitude of the fires is beyond local control and requires immediate state intervention to protect public health, safety and welfare," the release said.

The New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will coordinate request for help and responses under the governor's order, and the National Guard will provide military support to civil authorities "as needed," the release said.

Meanwhile, all of Lujan Grisham's Cabinet departments and agencies have been directed to help as needed.

Both fires, which are now burning across Mescalero Apache land and in Otero and Lincoln counties, were uncontained as of Tuesday afternoon.

"Crews worked together last night to stop the fire's spread and providing structure protection where they could," the State Forestry Division said in a news release Tuesday morning. "Currently fire behavior is creeping, but a concern today is increased winds that could push the fire further to the east and the northeast."

Albuquerque Fire Rescue is sending crews and resources to help with the fires, the agency said in an email Tuesday afternoon.

The entire village of Ruidoso was evacuated Monday night, as well as some nearby areas. Some residents of the Mescalero Apache Reservation were also evacuated, according to Kelton Starr, the tribe's education director.

The tribe also ordered fire restrictions Monday, prohibiting members from traveling on any dirt or unimproved roads and engaging in outdoor recreation including hunting, fishing and hiking, according to its website.

"The Tribe is receiving reports of multiple additional fires on the Reservation," the website said. "Stay away from fire locations. Keep clear of emergency vehicles. Report any suspicious behavior."

State agencies have not said how they believe the fires started.

At the Lincoln County Medical Center, meanwhile, some patients have been evacuated to another health care facility, while a "limited number" of emergency department patients remain, along with some staff members, according to a statement from Presbyterian Healthcare Services, which owns the hospital. Outpatient clinics are closed and appointments and non-emergency procedures have been canceled.

Red Cross reported 270 people checked into shelters in Roswell, and another 120 in Capitan after Monday's evacuations.

Others are flooding hotels and motels.

"In Roswell every hotel is full," Roswell Mayor Tim Jennings told The New Mexican on Tuesday. "Restaurants are full. ... We've got people in the convention center sleeping, we got people at Church on the Move sleeping, we got people at the university sleeping."

Jennings, who visited all the shelters Monday evening, said some people reported running out of gas near Hondo as some gas stations along the way either weren't working or were out of gas.

"It's just a mess," he said.

Some residents in communities surrounding Ruidoso have opened up their homes to evacuees as well.

"Almost everyone I know in a different town, like Cloudcroft, Roswell, Tularosa, all of them have people in their homes right now," said Kendra King, a Bent resident who worked in Ruidoso for nearly two decades until January.

King's parents evacuated Monday evening, landing in Cloudcroft with five dogs and three cats in tow.

King's 20-year-old daughter and her daughter's father, meanwhile, also had to flee from his home, ending up in Roswell.

"According to the fire maps, we are pretty sure that they lost their home," King said. "... They were fortunate enough to get a room."

King's daughter and her father were able to get his animals out, King said.

"Not everybody has been so lucky," she said.

"We had a report from some friends this morning that the dogs wouldn't get in the car, and they had to leave."