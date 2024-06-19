South Fork Fire at 16,335 acres and Salt Fire at 7,071 acres, 0% containment: live updates

The South Fork Fire and Salt Fire continue to burn in southern New Mexico.

Since its start on Monday, June 17, the wildfires have burned over 20,000 acres with 0% containment, according to the Village of Ruidoso website. It also caused the loss of approximately 1,400 structures and forced the evacuation of around 8,000 people.

The Salt Fire is making a significant run toward Ruidoso Downs, posing an imminent threat. A mandatory evacuation is in effect, officials said.

The South Fork Fire is burning on Mescalero Tribal, U.Ss Forest Service land and areas around Ruidoso. The Salt Fire is also active on the Mescalero Reservation. A Complex Incident Management Team is managing both fires, according to officials.

First confirmed Ruidoso fire death: Patrick Pearson

Patrick Pearson, 60, was found dead on the side of the road near the Swiss Chalet Motel, located at 1451 N. Mechem Road, according to New Mexico State Police.

He is remembered as a devoted father and talented musician by loved ones.

