South Florida murder suspect commits suicide on I-10 after traffic stop in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Less than an hour after a notification was issued to all Gulf Coast law enforcement to be on the lookout for a suspect vehicle involved in a Hillsborough County, Florida, murder, the truck was spotted by Baldwin County deputies and Alabama State Troopers traveling west on I-10.

The traffic stop was near the 40-mile marker just east of the Malbis Exit, according to Sgt. Nate Lamplugh with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

The female driver did not respond to the officer’s commands after the stop, so a drone was deployed, revealing a person slumped over inside the cab of the truck.

“They eventually approached the vehicle and determined the driver had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The driver has been identified as Maira Pacheco Nuñez, 58, from Tampa, Florida.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, detectives learned that Pacheco Nuñez, shot and killed her boyfriend, Kelbys Avila, 50, and then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Detectives developed probable cause and obtained an arrest warrant for Pacheco Nuñez for 2nd Degree Murder with a Firearm.

Traffic was shut down on I-10 westbound for hours as investigators from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office processed the scene.

“Due to the fact that it is a suspect vehicle involved with a murder, there are a lot of crime scene issues to be dealt with at that location,” said Lamplugh.

Just before five o’clock Wednesday afternoon, all lanes of traffic were re-opened.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.