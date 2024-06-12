South Florida has been hit by dangerous rainfall. Here’s what it looks like
A dangerous June rainfall once again transformed several South Florida roads and parks into rivers and lakes, causing traffic jams, stalling vehicles, and forcing residents to wade through streets with their shoes in hand.
The deluge, which worsened Wednesday afternoon, resulted in severe flooding that led authorities to close parts of southbound Interstate 95 near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Hundreds of flights were delayed at airports in Fort Lauderdale and Miami , and roads and intersections became impassable in Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Hollywood, Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and other parts of South Florida.
The National Weather Service issued several warnings Wednesday, including a rare flash flood emergency for portions of southern Broward County and northern Miami-Dade County, effective until 8:00 p.m.
Here’s what South Florida looks like: