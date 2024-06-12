South Florida has been hit by dangerous rainfall. Here’s what it looks like

A dangerous June rainfall once again transformed several South Florida roads and parks into rivers and lakes, causing traffic jams, stalling vehicles, and forcing residents to wade through streets with their shoes in hand.

The deluge, which worsened Wednesday afternoon, resulted in severe flooding that led authorities to close parts of southbound Interstate 95 near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Hundreds of flights were delayed at airports in Fort Lauderdale and Miami , and roads and intersections became impassable in Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Hollywood, Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and other parts of South Florida.

The National Weather Service issued several warnings Wednesday, including a rare flash flood emergency for portions of southern Broward County and northern Miami-Dade County, effective until 8:00 p.m.

Here’s what South Florida looks like:

An airplane is seen on the runway as heavy rain falls over the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Many flights were either canceled or delayed due to the bad weather.

Christian B. and his two friends Claudia and Barbara tried to pull his car with a rope to keep it from crashing in the neighboring car to no avail in Miami Beach, Florida on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

FedEx driver Rico Torres, 33, delivers a package to a home near Hayes Street as heavy rain flooded the neighborhood on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Hollywood, Fla.

Mike Viesel kisses his dog, Humi, as they wait in their flooded Lincoln Continental for a tow truck after their car stalled out on Taft Street due to heavy fain flooding the neighborhood on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Hollywood, Fla.

A man works to clear debris from a flooded street on the corner of Garfield Street and 14h Avenue as heavy rain floods the nearby neighborhood on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Hollywood, Fla.