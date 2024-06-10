Do South Florida drivers have to slow down for school zones during the summer? What to know

Most schools are out for the summer but does that mean South Floridians still have to adhere to school zone speed limits?

It depends on where you are.

The summertime means there are fewer school buses on the streets and students on the sidewalks which makes it harder to know when to slow down. Here’s what to know in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties.

Speed limits and citations

Regardless of the county you’re driving in, keep in mind school school zones are active 30 minutes before school and after dismissal. In school zones, fines are double the price of a regular speeding citation. The school zone speed limit is 15 mph. Going 1-9 mph over can cost you a $50 fine, 15-19 mph over is $300 and 20-29 mph is $350. Anything over 30 mph can cost you at least $500.

Florida also has a hands-free law for those driving through active school zones. Police can issue fines with a minimum of $60 for those caught with a device in their hand, according to the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Broward County

Not every school in Broward County offers summer school. Only 37 schools will be hosts from June 24 to July 18. Timing for schools differ but most school hours will be Monday through Friday, about four or six hours a day.

Hours: Elementary, secondary (middle and high school) sites all start around the same time. You can expect the flashing yellow lights signaling to slow down to 15 mph 30 minutes before school starts. Elementary generally starts at 8 a.m. in Broward County. Secondary schools will start at 9 a.m. Schools end at 2 p.m. for elementary and 1 p.m. for secondary school. There are some exceptions with later end times such as 3 and 5:30 p.m.

Miami-Dade

Not all school sites in the Miami-Dade district have flashing lights to signal an active school zone, a traffic engineer told The Herald last year, but elementary and middle schools do have them. More than 70 schools will be hosting summer sessions. School days are generally 4 hours, Monday through Friday. High school programs will run from June 12 to July 18. Grades K-8 will run from June 20 to July 25.

Hours: Although times may vary, elementary start times are usually around 8-8:30 a.m. and around 1 and 3 p.m. Middle school times generally start around 9 a.m. and end about 4 p.m. High schools can start around 7 a.m. and end around 2:20 p.m.