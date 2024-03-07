South End spot named ‘Best New Restaurant’ in NC

A South End venture by the owners of longtime Charlotte staple Reid’s Fine Foods has caught the attention of Southern Living magazine.

The publication is out with its annual South’s Best Awards, including a list of “The Best New Restaurant in Every Southern State.” The feature also highlights barbecue-specific restaurants, travel stops, cities and small towns across the 15-state region stretching from the Washington, D.C., area to Florida and as far west as Texas.

Representing North Carolina on the list of new restaurants is the Salted Melon Market & Eatery, which debuted in the summer of 2022. The establishment is on the ground floor of the Lowe’s Tech Hub that opened in the fall of that year at 101 W. Worthington Ave.

