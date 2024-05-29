South Elgin man facing 45 counts of owning, copying and distributing child porn

A 26-year-old South Elgin man has been charged with 45 felony counts of possessing, sharing and reproducing child pornography by the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Matthew C. Carbone, of the 1000 block of South Elgin Boulevard, is accused of owning, copying and distributing pornographic images and videos prior to Nov. 17, 2023, a news release from the state’s attorney’s office and the South Elgin Police Department said.

Under an order from Kane County Judge Clint Hull, Carbone will be on electronic home monitoring pending the resolution of the case, which includes five counts of reproduction of child pornography, eight counts of dissemination of child pornography and 32 counts of possession of child pornography. The first two charges are class X felonies.

The investigation was conducted by the Kane County Child Exploitation Unit with the assistance and support of the South Elgin Police Department, the release said.

Carbone’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 21 at the Kane County Judicial Center.