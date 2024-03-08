South Dakota students going to college in Minnesota no longer get tuition reciprocity

South Dakota students looking to attend college in Minnesota will no longer receive tuition reciprocity there since a longstanding shared tuition discount agreement ended months ago.

In December, the South Dakota Board of Regents expanded its Advantage program to extend the in-state tuition rate to Minnesota, among other states. In order to include Minnesota in the program, the longstanding reciprocity agreement between the two states ended, SDBOR communications director Shuree Mortenson told the Argus Leader on Thursday afternoon.

“We were not sure how Minnesota would respond to the end of the agreement,” Mortenson said. “Minnesota sets the tuition rates for South Dakota students; this is not something the South Dakota Board of Regents controls.”

The change came with little public notification, and has been questioned by Sioux Falls Education Association President Tim Eckart and parents like Anna Hakeman, whose daughter, a senior at Roosevelt High School, plans to attend the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities as a biology major this fall.

Hakeman said when she and her daughter toured the U of M earlier, and when they filled out her confirmation and housing information in January, they were told the reciprocity application would be available March 1. When they went to apply on that date, the website displayed a disclaimer stating that reciprocity was ending.

“This is not in the best interests of our South Dakota students, and seems politically motivated,” Hakeman said in an email to the Argus Leader. “For our family, this likely means that my daughter will not be able to attend U of M Twin Cities unless she/we are willing to let her take on a higher amount of student loans for her undergrad.”

South Dakota Board of Regents system academic program manager Molly Weisgram notified school guidance counselors in an email Wednesday that the reciprocity agreement between the two states wasn’t renewed for the 2024-2025 school year, too, according to the Dakota Scout.

The outdated reciprocity agreement with Minnesota was forcing the SDBOR to charge Minnesota students more than it charges students from other neighboring states, Mortenson explained.

“By ending the reciprocity agreement, we were able to lower the rate for new Minnesota students, increasing South Dakota’s competitive advantage,” she said. “How Minnesota chooses to respond, and the rates it sets for South Dakota students, is not something the South Dakota Board of Regents controls.”

Mortenson added that the SDBOR has worked hard in recent years to make its public universities "attractive, competitive and affordable" for students entering higher education.

"With the support of the Legislature, we've been able to keep tuition virtually flat for five years and have introduced programs to welcome students from the Midwest region into our state at resident rates," she said.

