South Dakota seeks death penalty in Joseph Hoek murder case

The South Dakota Attorney General's Office has submitted a notice seeking the death penalty against Joseph Gene Hoek, a Sioux Falls man who has been charged with first degree murder and aggravated eluding in the death of Moody County Chief Deputy Kenneth Prorok.

Hoek's defense team, in return, said they would be seeking mental health evaluations for the defendant, and they anticipate after receiving the psychological reports, they would be entering a plea of insanity if necessary.

In a court hearing 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Moody County Courthouse in Flandreau, South Dakota, both sides revealed that they would be taking these respective courses of action in the case.

This story is developing. Check back for more.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: SD Attorney General to seek death penalty against Joseph Hoek