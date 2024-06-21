South Dakota motorists asked not to travel in southeastern SD due to flooding

Some state highways in southeastern South Dakota are being closed due to widespread flooding, and with heavy rains expected to return Friday evening, the state is asking motorists to avoid travel in the area if at all possible.

Canton residents help pile sand bags near a home as water from Christmas Lake in Canton rises Thursday, June 20, 2024.

A press release from the South Dakota Department of Transportation said that as of 2 p.m. Friday, all state highway sections experiencing flooding are under a no-travel advisory, with the department calling travel "difficult to impossible in the southeastern portion of the state."

Specific road closures included in the release include Interstate 9, which has been blocked at exit 59 near Davis and exit 62 near Canton. Northbound traffic is being diverted through exit 50 with a detour, while southbound traffic is being diverted at exit 64, with no detour due to impassable roads.

Interstate 90 remains open as of 3:45 p.m. Friday afternoon, but the release said it is expected to close as conditions worsen on Friday evening, with areas near Salem and Mt. Vernon said to be "significantly impacted" by flooding.

In-depth information on road closures and other advisories can be found on the DOT's website.

Much of the southeastern part of the state is either under a flood watch or flood warning until Saturday morning, with the National Weather Service forecasting another 1.5-3 inches of rain possible in the Sioux Falls area, in addition to slight chances that storms are severe.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Flooding in South Dakota prompts state to warn against travel