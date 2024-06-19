South Dakota man injured in crash on I-90 Tuesday night

Jun. 19—A Brandon, South Dakota man was injured late Tuesday night after the semi he was driving was involved in a single-vehicle crash near Oakland.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Robert Steven Fleming, 58, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 when his semi left the roadway at around 9 p.m. Road conditions were listed as wet.

Fleming was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin with non-life threatening injuries.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance and the Minnesota Department of Transportation responded.