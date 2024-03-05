South Dakota’s John Thune enters race to succeed McConnell as U.S. Senate GOP leader

U.S. Senator John Thune speaks after winning re-election on Tuesday evening, November 8, 2022, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Sioux Falls, SD.

WASHINGTON — Republican U.S. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota announced Monday that he plans to run for U.S. Senate GOP leader.

“I hope to be,” Thune said in an interview with KELOLAND News, a news outlet in his home state. “I’m going to do everything I can to convince my colleagues.”

Currently the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, Thune is the second Senate Republican to jockey for the role following Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell’s announcement last week that he would step down as minority leader, ending nearly two decades of leadership.

While speculation has swirled, only Sen. John Cornyn of Texas so far has formally announced his ambition to lead Senate Republicans.

“I have learned a lot during my time both in and out of Senate leadership,” Cornyn said in a statement, according to the Texas Tribune.

“Throughout my time I’ve built a track record of listening to colleagues and seeking consensus, while leading the fight to stop bad policies that are harmful to our nation and the conservative cause.”

Thune recently endorsed former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, following earlier endorsements by Cornyn and another potential Republican in the race, John Barrasso of Wyoming.

Barrasso’s aides did not respond to a request for comment on whether he will run for GOP leader.

Senate Republicans will select a new leader in November.

“As we look at a new generation of consistent, principled, conservative leadership in the United States Senate that empowers our Senate Republicans that put the check and balance against … what has been a very liberal Schumer-Biden agenda,” Thune said. “I’m prepared to lead that effort.”

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: John Thune enters race to succeed McConnell as U.S. Senate GOP leader