South Dakota highway department to start Interstate 29 reconstruction project March 11

The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced the start of its reconstruction project starting March 11, where bridge work will be done on the 300th Street overpass on Interstate 29, according to a press release by the department.

The $6.6 million project includes interstate median crossover construction, approach grading and replacement of the structure on 300th Street over I-29.

Set to take place 2 miles south of Beresford, the project will lead to the closure of 300th Street. Motorists will make use of a signed detour route on Greenfield Road, 302nd Street and 471st Avenue, which may lead to a delay during this time.

For traffic in the work zone on the interstate, lanes will be closed with reduced speed limits temporarily. However, access will be maintained to residences and properties near the construction zones.

Journey Group Cos. in Sioux Falls is the contractor on the project, whose completion date is expected to be in June 2025.

