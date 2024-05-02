South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem meets with Jeff Landry’s cabinet in Baton Rouge

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks to guests at the 2023 NRA-ILA Leadership Forum on April 13, 2023, in Indianapolis, Indiana. The forum is part of the National Rifle Association’s Annual Meetings & Exhibits. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who’s in the midst of a controversy over admitting to killing her dog and goat, was in Louisiana to meet with Gov. Jeff Landry’s cabinet Thursday at the state Capitol, multiple attendees at the meeting confirmed to the Louisiana Illuminator.

Noem has been in consideration to be former President Donald Trump’s running mate in this fall’s election, but some have questioned her status since her recent revelation that she shot and killed her dog Cricket and a billy goat. She spoke to Landry’s cabinet about lessons she has learned during her time as governor, according to sources inside the meeting.

Cricket’s untimely end, which Noem details in her new book, did not come up in the meeting, attendees said.

Landry was not in attendance at the meeting, which was just the second cabinet meeting held this term. Kate Kelly, a spokesperson for Landry, did not respond to requests for comment for this story.

Noem is a close personal friend of Landry’s. She has been among the participants in his annual alligator hunt fundraiser, an event that has also drawn Donald Trump Jr. and other national conservative figures.

Landry and Noem share other political connections as well.

Landry spent thousands to receive political advice from Corey Lewandowski, a former Trump adviser, for his governor’s campaign. Lewandowski and Noem are close and have been subjected to allegations that they’re having an affair, although a spokesperson for Noem has denied the allegation.

Landry’s secretary for the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Madison Sheahan, also worked “directly and indirectly” for Noem and was executive director of the Republican Party in South Dakota.

Noem is slated to make an appearance this weekend at a Palm Beach event with Trump Sr. and other potential vice presidential picks, Politico reports.

This story was originally published by the Louisiana Illuminator. Like South Dakota Searchlight, it’s part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Louisiana Illuminator maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Greg LaRose for questions: info@lailluminator.com. Follow Louisiana Illuminator on Facebook and Twitter.

